A Douglas County man wanted on a bench warrant in connection with a felony methamphetamine charge in Barron County is also involved in active cases in four other northwestern Wisconsin counties, Circuit Court records said.
David Donald Ducado Menton II, 37, was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver in March 2020 after a routine traffic stop in Barron, court records said.
In a search incident to arrest, Menton and a codefendant were allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 24 grams of meth, dozens of plastic bags, and a small amount of marijuana.
Three days before a Feb. 25, 2021, status hearing at Barron, it was learned that Menton had been charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver (on Feb. 22) in Douglas County. Court records said he was jailed on $5,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Other active cases in which the defendant is currently involved include multiple charges of bail jumping, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving while revoked, in Chippewa, Rusk and Barron counties, all three of which have warrants for his arrest, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.