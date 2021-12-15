The defendant in a fatal shooting at Barron in December 2020 is behind bars again following his arrest on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, on charges that include two counts of felony bail jumping, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A Dec. 10 complaint identifies the defendant as 21-year-old Clayton M. Lauritsen, of Cumberland.
He was arrested at the Barron County Government Center Dec. 8 while in the company of his girlfriend. A social worker with the county Department of Health and Human Services asked for officer assistance because DHHS was about to take custody of the girlfriend’s child.
A deputy who went to the DHHS lobby reported that the defendant was “yelling” and “visibly upset,” then left the lobby in an elevator.
Meanwhile, three deputies took a stairwell to the ground floor. One of the deputies reported that he heard the sound of glass breaking, and then found the defendant and the child’s mother, standing near the Government Center entry doors on Monroe Avenue. The entry door glass was broken, the deputy reported.
One of the deputies yelled the defendant’s name, but he fled. After a brief foot chase, the defendant was brought to the ground. The two other deputies provided statements that corroborated the first deputy’s report on what had happened.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with charges that included the fatal shooting in late 2020 and another felony bail jumping charge filed Nov. 22, 2021.
Court records said the defendant was jailed on $5,000 cash bond following an initial appearance on Dec. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.