A Cameron man could be sentenced to up to 72 years in prison in Rusk County Circuit Court following a traffic stop.
Marty A. Nichols, 53, has been charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a repeater, two felony counts of bail jumping as a repeater, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater, one felony count of possession of TCH – 2nd and subsequent as a repeater, one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer as a repeater, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
If convicted, Nichols could be sentenced to a maximum of $155,500 in fines or 72 years incarceration or both.
Nichols appeared in custody by video in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 29 for an initial appearance hearing. He is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond that he refused to sign.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:55 a.m. on June 11, a Rusk County deputy on routine patrol in the Township of Rusk was traveling behind a Jeep near the intersection of County D and County Line Road. The deputy followed the Jeep onto County D and noticed it was driving along the gravel shoulder and the passenger door was hanging open as it continued to drive.
Because it appeared someone had jumped from the vehicle, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Nichols, who insisted no one had jumped out of the vehicle. Despite this, several female belongings were in the passenger seat. An ID among the belongings revealed Brittany A. Turgeson, 37, Bloomer, had a valid arrest warrant.
Nichols allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant due to his pupil dilation and nervous behavior.
Near by, the deputy heard dogs barking and the sound of rustling grass. Looking back to where the car door had opened, the deputy saw fresh drag marks and footprints where it appeared a person had jumped out and slid on the gravel, according to the criminal complaint.
When confronted with information that someone had jumped out of his Jeep, Nichols whispered to the deputy that he did not want Turgeson to hear if she was nearby.
Under Probation Act 79, the deputy searched the vehicle and located more items belonging to Turgeson. He also located a bag behind the driver’s seat with a large amount of a crystalline material packaged in multiple plastic bags. It was determined to be 35.2 grams of methamphetamine. The deputy also found a bag with what later tested to be 4.6 grams dried mushrooms, 1.3 grams THC, a methamphetamine smoking pipe with residue and prescription pills of oxycodone.
A K9 deputy was deployed to locate Turgeson and was able to track her to a residence on County D but was unable to locate her.
At the time of the traffic stop, Nichols had several open bonds in Barron County Circuit Court.
Nichols is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 13 for a preliminary hearing.
