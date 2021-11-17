An inmate now being held at the state Correctional Center at Stanley, Wis., is scheduled to enter a plea next Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in connection with charges that he tried to set a Chetek cabin on fire on Christmas Day 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Richard L. Waite, 30, has been in prison since his probation was revoked last May in connection with an unrelated 2019 felony auto theft conviction, court records said.
He had been in the Barron County Jail from the time of his arrest last December on the arson charge, until he was transferred to the Stanley Correctional Center in June 2021, court records added.
According to the criminal complaint, Waite allegedly tried to set fire to a cottage following a domestic quarrel with family members.
A Chetek officer located the defendant at another address in Chetek. A witness at that home told the officer that when the defendant arrived, he allegedly said he had lit his parents’ house on fire.
