A man found sleeping in his car with a rifle on the seat next to him and a loaded handgun in his vest is facing felony drug and bail jumping charges, according to a complaint filed Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Nicholas L. Schumann, 29, 115 W. Clayton Ave., Unit 3, Clayton. He was identified as a man found sleeping Monday, Nov. 25, in car parked in the St. Croix Casino parking lot.
The village police officer who responded to the call found the driver asleep and a rifle on the passenger seat next to him.
The officer said he had to shake the driver’s shoulder to wake him up. There were also two knives in the vehicle, and a loaded .25 caliber pistol in a motorcycle vest that the defendant was allegedly wearing, the complaint said.
A substance found in the vehicle tested positive as methamphetamine laced with fentanyl. The defendant was also allegedly found in possession of clonazepam pills and marijuana, the complaint said.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a felony identity theft charge, for which a jury trial is set next February.
The complaint charges the defendant with possession of meth and narcotics, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He is free on signature bond pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Dec. 10, court records said.
