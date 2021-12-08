An Almena man is scheduled to go on trial Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in connection with multiple felony charges that included the alleged use of a hammer to attack a woman during a domestic dispute early this year, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Jamie L. Dahlberg, 50, 925 14 1/2 Ave., Almena, faces a charge of first-degree reckless endangerment after a woman alleged he attacked her during a Feb. 20,2021, domestic quarrel.
He was later arrested on a felony bail jumping charge on May 1, 2021, in connection with a domestic quarrel aboard a utility terrain vehicle in the town of Maple Grove.
The defendant appeared in court during a Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, hearing. The court noted that the Dec. 17 jury trial would go forward as scheduled and also set a motion hearing today, Dec. 8, 2021, in connection with both cases.
