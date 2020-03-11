A foot chase and subsequent struggle with three police officers has resulted in multiple charges against a 20-year-old Cumberland man, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Wednesday, March 4, 2020, identifies the defendant as Zachary F. Derousseau, 1694 Western Ave., Cumberland, who was arrested after an alleged domestic quarrel with a woman on the evening of March 3.
Rice Lake police got two 911 calls that evening from an address in the 400 block of East Gates Street. A witness reported that a man had run from the home shortly before an officer arrived.
In the home, the officer found the alleged victim and a broken television on the living room floor. She said she and the defendant had argued after he took some alcohol, and she told him to stop because he wasn’t old enough to drink. She said he threw a bottle of alcohol out the window, kicked the television, pushed her against the wall, and fled.
Police later found a man identified as the defendant hiding behind a snowbank about three blocks away. He was detained and given a breath test, which registered .078.
Informed he was under arrest, the defendant allegedly resisted efforts to take him into custody. He allegedly fought off three officers, then cursed and tried to kick them on the way to the jail. He allegedly struggled with jailers while being booked, the complaint said.
Records show that at the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection misdemeanor charges in Eau Claire and Barron counties, including disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, bail jumping and resisting an officer.
Court records said the defendant is free on bond pending an April 29 court hearing.
