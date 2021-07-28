A Dallas man facing a November 2021 trial on a charge of vehicular homicide has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with an unrelated 2018 felony methamphetamine case, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Edward J. Wakefield, 55, 250 Creek Ave., Dallas, was sentenced during a Monday, July 26, 2021, court hearing. Records show Wakefield had been charged in June 2018 with manufacturing and/or delivering meth. In a May 2019 deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a pair of lesser felony counts of meth possession as a party to a crime, and was sentenced to three years’ probation.
Court records show the probation was revoked in June 2021.
Wakefield will receive 197 days’ credit for time already served, court documents said.
In the meantime, Wakefield remains a defendant in a case charging him with homicide by vehicle through the use of a controlled substance in connection with a Jan. 13, 2020, collision with a semi-trailer truck near Chetek, which took the life of Robert J. Warnecke, 46, of Dallas, who was a passenger in Wakefield’s vehicle, court records said.
