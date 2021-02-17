An initial appearance is scheduled Wednesday, March 3, 2021, for a Barron man who faces a felony charge of criminal damage to property, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Friday, Feb. 11, identifies the defendant as 18-year-old Hunter C. Larson, 1704 13 1/2 Ave., Barron.
According to the complaint, a woman called 911 on the afternoon of July 14 to report her 2008 Pontiac G6 had been damaged, allegedly by the defendant.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy later reviewed surveillance video showing a man, allegedly the defendant, using tools to try and get into the vehicle. Later, a local body shop estimated the cost of damages at $6,154.
The owner’s insurance company told her it would be totaling out the vehicle and she later purchased it from the insurer for $546, the complaint added.
The company ultimately paid her $4,549.14. Added to what the owner spent to buy it back, the total damages were $5,195.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.