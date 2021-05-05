A rural Amena man is facing a felony bail jumping charge following his arrest Saturday, May 1, 2021, in connection with an apparent domestic argument aboard a UTV in the town of Maple Grove, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant is identified as Jamie L. Dahlberg, 50, of Almena.
According to the complaint, two witnesses called 911 to report seeing people arguing with one another while they were in a UTV near the intersection of 16th Street and 6 ½ Avenue in the town of Maple Grove. One of the witnesses alleged that the UTV passengers were intoxicated.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the location, where he found and detained the UTV driver, later identified as the defendant.
The defendant allegedly smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .129 compared to the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a Feb. 22, 2021, felony charge of first-degree reckless endangerment. Terms of bond required him not to drink.
Court records said the defendant is due for an initial appearance this Friday, May 7, 2021.
