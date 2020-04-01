A Rice Lake man could be sentenced to 170 years in prison on six child sexual assault charges filed in Rusk County Circuit Court after two young girls came forward.
Raymond R. Clark, 65, has been charged with one felony count of first degree child sexual assault involving intercourse with a person under 12, one count of second degree sexual assault of a child, two felony counts of child enticement with sexual contact and two felony counts of intimidating a victim or threaten force. If convicted, Clark could be sentenced to 170 years incarceration or $350,000 in fines or both.
Clark is scheduled for an initial appearance hearing on May 12.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 15, 2017, a Rusk County investigator was contacted regarding a report of a juvenile assault. A 13-year-old girl reported Clark was sexually assaulting and molesting her and her 9-year-old sister.
Through interviews with both of the victims, it was determined Clark lived with the victims’ family at the time of the incidents. The reported incidents allegedly would often occur when Clark was alone with the victims.
The victims both reported Clark would threaten to hurt them or family members if they did not do as Clark wanted, according to the criminal complaint.
The 13-year-old victim disclosed Clark gave her $10 following an incident of sexual assault. Clark allegedly told the victim he would hurt her and that he would get in trouble if she told anyone what happened.
The young victims also told law enforcement Clark said he would make up lies about them which would lead to them being taken away from their mother if they told anyone what would happen.
On Feb. 15, 2018, in an interview with the investigator, Clark provided his previous residences where the alleged incidents occurred. Clark claimed that the victims had seen his private parts on several occasions while he was showering and when he was changing clothes.
The criminal complaint alleges that when asked about one particular instance that took place in a garage, Clark initially denied anything had happened, but then said the victims pants were loose and fell down.
As of March 3, Clark has also been charged in Washburn County Circuit Court with similar charges of one felony count of first degree child sexual assault involving intercourse with a person under 12, one felony count of child enticement with sexual contact and one felony count of intimidating a victim or threatening force.
An arrest warrant was issued in Washburn County Circuit Court for Clark on March 4.
Clark also has an open court case in Barron County Circuit Court and is charged with eight child sexual assault related felony charges. He is being held in Barron County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
In Barron County Circuit Court, Clark is scheduled for a trial by jury on June 22-23.
