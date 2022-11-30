A Rice Lake woman who allegedly injured her husband by throwing a pair of scissors during a domestic argument was sentenced to two years’ probation after reaching a deal with prosecutors in Barron County Circuit Court.
Amanda M. Kitchen, 38, Rice Lake, was originally charged last July with two felonies, including battery and second-degree reckless endangerment.
During an appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, she agreed to plead guilty to a pair of reduced misdemeanor charges that include endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, court records said.
Conditions of probation require Kitchen to remain sober and to refrain from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances. She must also continue to undergo counseling and treatment as ordered by her probation officer.
The criminal complaint said that the victim was treated for a wound in his back following the report of a domestic disturbance on July 14, 2022, in Rice Lake. The man later received stitches at the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake emergency room, the complaint said.
