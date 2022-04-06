A former Dallas man now in a court-ordered deferred prosecution program pleaded guilty to three reduced misdemeanor charges Friday, April 1, 2022, in connection with a high-speed chase and a felony marijuana-related arrest, according to Barron County Circuit court documents.
In a deal with prosecutors, Darren E. Hegna, 19, now a resident of Barron, was found guilty of failing to stop, in connection with a June 22, 2021, chase through the town of Maple Grove and the city of Barron, and two other misdemeanors relating to the marijuana case.
After executing a search warrant at Hegna’s Dallas home on July 1, 2021, investigators found containers of marijuana, three handguns, a rifle, ammunition and $8,000 cash.
A civil suit was filed after the warrant search as prosecutors sought to keep the money. That action was also part of the plea agreement on April 1, court records said.
The agreement stipulates “that the $8,000 seized from the home was money lawfully seized and shall be forfeited, and that part of it will go to the local school district,” court records said.
Hegna was fined court costs and told to provide a DNA sample at his own expense, court records added.
