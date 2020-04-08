A Rice Lake man is facing misdemeanor charges of possessing a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct through the use of a dangerous weapon after a Saturday, April 4, 2020, domestic quarrel in Rice Lake.
A complaint filed Monday, April 6, identifies the defendant as Jason R. Lammers, age 40, Rice Lake.
Shortly before 3 a.m. April 4, city officers went to a South Main Street apartment on a report of a man who had threatened to kill people and had a gun near him.
A 16-year-old boy ran out the front door and fell into a snowbank as officers arrived. Police determined he wasn’t the suspect and told him to walk to the Police Department.
Meanwhile, one of the officers saw someone run up the stairs to the home and turn out an upstairs light. Four officers covered the building while dispatchers phoned a man identified as the defendant. A short time later, the defendant walked out of the building and was arrested.
Police questioned two witnesses in the home, one of whom had called 911 to report the incident. The witnesses said the defendant allegedly became upset with the 16-year-old, chased him with a sword, grabbed a handgun and continued to threaten the 16-year-old, who was barricaded in a bathroom.
After the confrontation, the defendant allegedly laid the gun down on the steps and one of the witnesses grabbed it.
