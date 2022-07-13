A Clayton man was put on probation and ordered to undergo sex offender evaluation Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in connection with a sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl nearly three years ago, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Anddie L. Anderson, 57, 776 U.S. Hwy. 63, Clayton, risks a nine-month jail term if he violates terms of probation imposed at the July 6 sentencing hearing, court records said.
A criminal complaint filed in July 2021 originally charged the defendant with felony child sex assault. The charge stemmed from an investigation that began in August 2019, after the girl’s mother informed the Barron County Sheriff’s Department about the incident, which took place during an all-terrain vehicle ride in the Cumberland area.
Anderson pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge in June 2022, court records said.
At the sentencing hearing last week, the court listened to statements from the victim’s mother and three other witnesses. The court also left open the issue of whether Anderson will have to pay restitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.