A defendant in a July 2021 felony case in which he is charged with threatening an officer has been ordered to hire a lawyer no later than his arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
During a virtual hearing on Dec. 15, 2021, defendant Shawn J. Norman, 31, 423 Hatten Ave., Unit 326, Rice Lake, told the court he doesn’t have a lawyer yet.
He was ordered to call the Public Defender’s office to determine if he qualifies for representation or to apply for a court-appointed lawyer. Norman was ordered to appear in person for the Jan. 12 arraignment.
According to court records, the defendant has a criminal record dating back to 2013 in Barron, Dunn and St. Croix counties, including convictions for criminal trespass, vehicle theft, operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping.
