A woman from Cameron is scheduled for an initial appearance Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in connection with an alleged act of vandalism, according to a complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as Linda S. Rowe, 51, Cameron.
The complaint said the defendant’s ex-husband told officers that the defendant damaged his pickup truck, which was parked in Cameron on the nights of July 4-5, 2020.
The owner said he parked his truck at his home on the night of July 4, near a trail camera. He said he did so because he had been having trouble with vandalism to the truck. On June 16, someone had punctured a tire on the truck, he told police.
After parking the truck, the man said he put a toothpick in the gas door, in order to tell if someone opened it. The next morning, the complainant found the toothpick on the ground and noticed there was a wet residue on the side of the truck and tire near the gas door.
The complainant gave trail cam photos to a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy. They allegedly showed a woman walking toward the truck at about 4:30 a.m. July 5, carrying a container in her hand.
A Rice Lake service technician later found a combination of sugar and water mixed in with the fuel.
