A 54-year-old Cumberland man remains in jail pending sentencing July 11 after pleading guilty to three felony drunk driving charges during a hearing Monday, May 16, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
After being granted permission to represent himself, defendant Marcos L. Maldonado pleaded guilty to identical felony counts of operating while intoxicated. Court records said each charge is punishable by up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
The case dates back more than 18 months. A complaint filed Sept. 25, 2020, alleged that Maldonado was the driver of a vehicle arrested in three traffic stops within a stretch of four weeks between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23, 2020. Two of the incidents were in Rice Lake, the third in Cumberland.
Records showed Maldonado had three prior drunk driving convictions on his record, all in the state of Texas.
A nationwide warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest after he failed to appear for an October 2020 court hearing. He was arrested in Texas and returned to Barron County in March 2021, where he has been held ever since on a $7,500 cash bond, court records said.
