The search of a storage shed in the town of Stanfold has resulted in felony methamphetamine and bail jumping charges against a Rice Lake man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A Sept. 7, 2021, complaint identifies the defendant as Benardo D. Garcia, 48, 1894 15th St., Rice Lake. He was arrested Sept. 3 following a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and 19th Street, town of Stanfold.
A Barron County Sheriff’s detective reported that he stopped the defendant’s pickup truck because it didn’t have a muffler or license plates.
The defendant allegedly had a glass marijuana pipe in his pocket as he got out of the truck. Another deputy arrived with a K9 officer. The dog gave a positive alert, and officers found a bag containing what later tests showed was a small amount of meth.
Later the same evening, deputies from Barron and Rusk County executed a search warrant at the defendant’s listed home address. There, officers spoke to three people, none of whom was the defendant. However, one of the witnesses said the defendant was living in a nearby storage shed.
In the shed, officers found a couch, microwave, refrigerator and hot plate. Also discovered were syringes, pipes, a digital scale and a glass jar that contained just over 37 grams of meth.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on signature bond in connection with a meth possession charged filed in January 2021.
Court records said the defendant is free on $10,000 signature bond pending a Sept. 21 appearance.
