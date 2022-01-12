Sentencing is set March 15, 2022, for a St. Croix County man who pleaded guilty Friday, Jan. 7, to a reduced felony charge of possessing between three and 10 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Damien Georgeson, 32, 77 Coulee Road, Unit 217, Hudson, remains free on bond pending sentencing.
According to a complaint filed in March 2021, Georgeson and a codefendant were arrested after Barron County dispatchers received a report from Dunn County that Georgeson was delivering methamphetamine in Barron County while driving a late model Mercury sedan with Minnesota plates.
A Rice Lake officer later spotted the suspect vehicle parked on a residential street in the city. A Barron County Sheriff’s detective set up surveillance and saw two individuals, later identified as the defendants, get into the car and drive away. He stopped the car and arrested the defendants.
A search of the vehicle produced small amounts of what later tests determined to be meth and marijuana.
However, during a body search while being booked into the jail, Georgeson was found in possession of three bags of meth weighing more than 17 grams, as well as a 17-gram bag of marijuana.
