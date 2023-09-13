A former St. Croix County woman now being held at the Taycheedah woman’s correctional institution in Fond du Lac was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, to a two-year term at that facility in connection with a $6,500 check forgery, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Jessica L. Ross, 35, will serve the sentence concurrently with a prison term imposed earlier this year in connection with an unrelated Polk County conviction.
During her sentence, Ross will be eligible for the prison system’s “Challenge Incarceration” (boot camp) and substance abuse programs, court records added. She was also ordered to pay $1,249.50 in restitution and to undergo substance abuse treatment.
A complaint filed in April 2022 alleged that Ross wrote what proved to be a worthless check for $6,584.15 when she bought a sport utility vehicle from Blake’s Auto Sales, Rice Lake, in September 2021.
Court records said that Ross was also a defendant in Polk, St. Croix and Manitowoc counties in cases that involved charges of receiving/concealing stolen property, identity theft, defrauding a financial institution and 10 counts of felony bail jumping.
