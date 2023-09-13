A former St. Croix County woman now being held at the Taycheedah woman’s correctional institution in Fond du Lac was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, to a two-year term at that facility in connection with a $6,500 check forgery, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.

Jessica L. Ross, 35, will serve the sentence concurrently with a prison term imposed earlier this year in connection with an unrelated Polk County conviction.