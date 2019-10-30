A 26-year-old man is being held in the Rusk County jail on $1,000 cash bond after he allegedly fled a group home in Sheldon, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, stole a vehicle in the Rusk County village of Tony, and drove it to Rice Lake, where police found both the vehicle and the suspect the next evening, Oct. 24.
Rusk County Circuit Court documents identify the defendant as Dakota S. White. Court records did not say when he is expected to make a court appearance.
Dispatchers in Rusk County got a call on the afternoon of Oct. 23 from the manager of the New Beginnings Group Home in Sheldon. The manager reported that an individual, later identified as the defendant “jumped out of a second-story window” and escaped.
The next day, Thursday, Oct. 24, a Tony resident walked into the Sheriff’s Department in Ladysmith to report his vehicle had been stolen that morning. The resident alleged that the defendant had taken it.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Barron County dispatchers received a call from Rusk County authorities, indicating the stolen vehicle might be at or near an apartment in the 800 block of West Allen Street, Rice Lake.
The vehicle was discovered by Rice Lake police, and the defendant was taken into custody. He was later taken to the Barron-Rusk county line and turned over to Rusk County deputies, dispatch logs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.