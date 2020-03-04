A convicted felon could spend more than 20 years in prison in connection with a pair of alleged sales of embalming fluid to a police informant, according to charges filed Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Travis A. Duxbury, 37, 200 N. Tenth St., Cameron.
According to the complaint, an informant told the Sheriff’s Department that the defendant was selling embalming fluid as a way to get high. The informant also alleged that they bought methamphetamine from the defendant within the previous year.
With the informant’s assistance, a Sheriff’s detective set up a controlled buy of embalming fluid for a purchase price of $400. The Feb. 20 deal was set up by text messages between the informant and a source alleged to be the defendant.
The informant agreed to wear a transmitter to the meeting. On the morning of Feb. 20, investigators watched and listened as a tan truck pulled up behind the informant’s vehicle in a Rice Lake parking lot.
Investigators listened as a man instructed the informant to drive behind a nearby building. The voice is later heard instructing the informant how to use the fluid, and “if it’s not used how he explained it, it will kill you.”
Police later confirmed the defendant’s identity with the use of his profile photo on Facebook.
A second deal was set up Feb. 24, this time for $480 worth of embalming fluid. The same informant participated in the deal and wore a transmitter.
After the arrest, investigators said the substance obtained in both drug deals could not be field tested and had been sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.
Records show that in March 2017, Duxbury pleaded guilty to a felony charge of methamphetamine distribution. He was with two counts of distributing a hazardous substance and two counts of reckless endangerment. All four charges carry enhanced penalties as the defendant is alleged to be a repeat offender.
