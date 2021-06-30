A routine traffic stop of a vehicle that crossed private property to get around a street construction project has resulted in multiple charges against a Barron woman, county Circuit Court documents said.
A Wednesday, June 23, complaint identifies the defendant as Samantha Rose Duffy, 26, 818 E. La Salle, Barron.
The complaint said the charges were filed after a traffic stop in Rice Lake on Tuesday, June 22, at the Cenex gas station on South Main Street in Rice Lake.
A Wisconsin State Trooper was on patrol at the location that morning, watching the intersection of South Main Street and South Avenue, where road construction had closed part of Main Street.
Drivers had been using the Cenex lot to get around the construction, but by June 22, signs were posted closing the lot to through traffic.
The trooper saw a red van turn into the gas station lot, go around the construction and return to South Street. He stopped it and identified the driver as the defendant.
Records showed the defendant’s license was revoked and she was supposed to have an ignition interlock because she hadn’t complied with terms of sentence for a previous conviction for operating while intoxicated, and two previous convictions for driving while revoked.
Records also showed the defendant was free on signature bond in connection with a felony theft case.
The defendant was charged with driving while revoked, third offense, failure to install an ignition interlock, and felony bail jumping. If convicted, she could face up to seven and one-half years behind bars and/or fines of up to $13,100, court records said.
