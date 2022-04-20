A 23-year-old Barron man could face up to 65 years in prison in connection with child pornography charges filed Monday, April 18, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Derek R. Salewski, 329 S. Mill St., is in jail on $1,000 cash bond and scheduled to make an initial appearance today, Wednesday, April 20, in connection with charges that include sexual exploitation of a child, a felony punishable by 40 years in prison, and possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.
According to the 15-page complaint, the origin of the case dates back to May 13, 2021, when a social media site known as Kik discovered a sexually explicit upload on its platform and reported it to the Washington, D.C.-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Cofounded by St. Cloud, Minn., resident Patty Wetterling, whose son, Jacob, was kidnapped and killed in 1989, the center gathers electronic tips from across the country and refers them to the appropriate jurisdictions where alleged offenses take place.
Each Wisconsin county has a detective/investigator whose job it is to work with the Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A Barron County Sheriff’s investigator was assigned the case in September 2021 at the DOJ’s request. But the complaint said the investigator didn’t get an email regarding the assignment and first discovered he was supposed to be working on the case in January 2022.
The county investigator reported that the 48-second Kik video showed what the complaint described as an explicit sex act between an adult and a small female child.
The investigation showed that the video was uploaded from a Charter Communications account assigned to a customer who lives in the town of Stanley near Cameron.
The internet company was subpoenaed and provided specifics about the customer. A family member who had lived at the home is engaged to the defendant, the complaint said.
Another family member said the defendant had lived there between January and November 2021, but had since moved to Barron. A warrant search of electronic devices in the home failed to locate any questionable images.
A second warrant was obtained Jan. 26 for the defendant’s phone, and was served on the defendant at Walmart in Rice Lake, where he works.
The complaint said that after he was told the reason why his phone was being seized, the defendant’s “legs began shaking uncontrollably (and) he seemed to lose consciousness and pass out briefly while falling to the floor.”
The phone was turned over to a forensic specialist with the DOJ, while the defendant was interviewed by the Barron County investigator.
The state analyst discovered that the defendant’s phone had been frequently used to upload and use two computer applications, including Kik (the platform where the first video was discovered) and MEGA. The latter application was also allegedly used to download an explicit video.
Investigators said child pornography is typically obtained by users who “seek out like-minded people in chat conversations or chat groups,” using phrases, keywords or slang.
“Once (the users) have identified someone else who has (explicit images) or wants to trade (them), they ... migrate to a file sharing/storage platform to trade links to grant each other access” to the explicit files, the complaint said.
The county investigator obtained a third search warrant on March 15, and a state analyst used the defendant’s log-on information to access his MEGA account. A search of deleted files revealed further evidence of child porn downloads.
An investigator from New Zealand provided local investigators with instructions on how to get a list of the MEGA account holder’s last 250 internet sessions.
Another search warrant was obtained March 16 to allow a search of the MEGA data downloaded to the defendant’s phone. The complaint lists 10 files which contained sexually explicit images and/or videos depicting children and/or adults.
The complaint also details 11 other incidents in which the town of Stanley computer account was used to download explicit images from the Kik account. In all, the warrant search allegedly linked the defendant’s phone to thousands of files that consisted of “child sexual assault material or child pornography.”
