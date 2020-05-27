A Chippewa Falls woman with a long criminal record will spend 10 years in the state penitentiary at Waupun after a sentencing hearing Friday, May 22, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Bobbi Jo Rasmussen, 40, Chippewa Falls, was sentenced on a charge of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, as a repeat offender. Barron County Circuit Court Judge James C. Babler also sentenced Rasmussen to an additional 10 years on four other charges, to be served concurrently.
Rasmussen and a codefendant were taken into custody Sept. 23, 2019, after Barron County Sheriff’s investigators used an informant to set up a drug deal in Chetek. The informant was to bring $1,500 to the meeting and was to buy two ounces of meth from Rasmussen.
The same informant had already bought meth from Rasmussen on two other occasions earlier that month, the complaint said.
In a search of the vehicle where the defendants were when they were arrested, deputies found a bag of meth that weighed nearly 14 grams, an energy drink can with a secret compartment that had 42 plastic bags, and $966 in cash.
As defendant Rasmussen was changing into a jail uniform later, she was allegedly found in possession of three plastic bags that contained nearly three more ounces of meth.
At the sentencing hearing, the court ruled that Rasmussen could participate in the state’s “challenge incarceration” (boot camp) program, but only after serving at least seven and one-half years of the prison term.
According to court documents, Rasmussen’s criminal record includes charges in Barron, Dunn, Chippewa, Washburn, Polk and Burnett counties, and dates back to 2014.
The latest case included 25 felony charges, court records said.
