A Rice Lake woman who pleaded guilty last year to two counts of identity theft will spend eight months in jail after a Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit court.
Holna C. Storin, 42, Rice Lake, will have work-release privileges during her jail term, and was also ordered to serve three years’ probation, court records said. She risks a four-year prison term if she violates terms of probation, court documents said.
A complaint filed in February 2019 alleged Storin used the personal information of two people, including a Cameron woman and a man from out of state, to set up phony credit card accounts.
She later allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to make more than $1,400 in purchases from a company that sells furnishings and electronics on a rent-to-own basis.
The complaint also said one of the fraudulent credit cards was used 10 times in one day during October 2018 at retail stores and other businesses in Rice Lake and Barron. Store security video was obtained and allegedly showed the defendant in the stores at the time the card was used.
Police executed a search warrant at Storin’s home on Feb. 16, 2019. There, officers seized a 32-inch flat screen TV and computer printer, both traced to the rent-to-own company, the complaint said.
In a later deal with prosecutors, Storin agreed to plead guilty to two counts of identity theft in exchange for dismissal of one other ID theft charge, as well as a methamphetamine possession charge.
