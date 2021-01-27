A late-December break-in at a frac sand plant near New Auburn has resulted in a felony burglary charge against a rural Cameron man, according to a complaint filed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 42-year-old Duane M. Ristow, 1102 24th St., Cameron.
The investigation began early Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, when a break-in was reported at the Piranha Sand Plant, 331 County Hwy. SS, New Auburn.
An employee came to work shortly before 6 a.m. to find fresh tire marks on a driveway leading to the main office. The office door was heavily damaged and the interior appeared to have been ransacked. Company officials said computers and projector equipment were missing, although they were still inventorying the missing items. A company-owned pickup truck was also missing. The intruder left a message on a whiteboard near the entrance: “Rape our land, meet our clan.”
Within a week of the break-in, company officials said the missing items also included a variety of power and hand tools and a 16-channel DVR.
On Jan. 5, a witness called Barron County dispatch with a report of someone camping out on the ice of Prairie Lake. The witness thought the camper had come onto the lake from the defendant’s home address.
Two sheriff’s deputies came to the lake and found tracks leading from the defendant’s home to the campsite. While they were there, the deputies were approached by a woman who said that she, her daughter and the defendant “had been down on the ice camping or practicing survival.”
Checking the camp, deputies found a bag containing medical supplies and a portable defibrillator.
The investigation continued six days later, Jan. 11, when a sheriff’s detective found a brown canvas tarp along the Prairie Lake shoreline, attached to some branches to create a tent. Beneath a nearby tarp, the detective found a bag labeled dicalcium phosphate anhydrousm, which is described by online sources as a dietary additive for breakfast cereal, dog treats, enriched flour and noodle products.
Also discovered were items labeled “Direct Safety” instant cold packs. The items were photographed and shown to a former manager at the Piranha Sand Plant, who told officers that the tarp, cold packs and dicalcium phosphate all belonged to the company.
On Jan. 19, deputies executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home, where they allegedly found a first-aid backpack containing a portable defibrillator, a Motorola radio and charger, battery packs that matched those of the stolen power tools, and a powered rotary grinder, along with yellow reflective pants, jackets and vests.
During the warrant search, officers interviewed the woman who had approached them the week before with information about the defendant. Although she wasn’t charged in the complaint, the woman allegedly admitted being aware that the items were stolen.
The defendant arrived while officers were conducting the search. He allegedly told officers that others were involved in the Dec. 30 break-in, but denied damaging the door or writing the message on the white board. Later, he allegedly changed his story, saying he had come across the stolen items in a tote along U.S. Hwy. 53.
The sheriff’s detective reported that in 2015, he investigated an incident involving the defendant and a sand plant in the town of Sumner. On that occasion, the defendant allegedly admitted trespassing on the site “because he believed the sand plant was polluting the soil, illegally taking sand, and mining illegally.”
Court records said the defendant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 2. If convicted, he could face up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
