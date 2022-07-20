A sex offender with two child porn-related convictions is being released from prison and will be residing in rural Cameron.
Jade Eichman, 27, will reside at 2412 Hwy. 8, east of Cameron, beginning on Tuesday, July 26.
As conditions of his sex offender supervision, Eichman must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18. He cannot engage in any relationships without prior agent approval. Eichman is prohibited from being in places frequented by children. He is under lifetime GPS monitoring.
Eichman was convicted in 2012 of downloading three child porn videos to a computer hard drive.
In 2016 he was convicted of viewing child porn on a computer at the Cameron Public Library. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 6 months extended supervision.
Eichman has completed that sentence.
According to a statement from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department:
“This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
“Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.