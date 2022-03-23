A Dec. 17, 2021, traffic stop in Rice Lake has led to a third drunk-driving charge against a 41-year-old Rice Lake man, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed Wednesday, March 16, 2022, identifies the defendant as William R. Snyder, 111 Phipps Ave., Rice Lake.
The complaint said a Rice Lake officer tried to stop a vehicle on the night of Dec. 17 after noticing the vehicle’s rear license plate light was not working.
After the officer put on his emergency lights, the vehicle kept going until it pulled into a driveway, which turned out to be the defendant’s home.
The defendant allegedly got out of the car and, when the officer told him twice to get back into the vehicle, he said “no” and went into the home. The officer followed the defendant into the house and tried to take the defendant into custody, but the defendant kept pulling away.
Two other officers arrived and the defendant was subdued and taken into custody. At the Police Department, the defendant refused to take a field sobriety test without a lawyer present. He did, allegedly, consent to a blood test at Marshfield Medical Center.
A later report said the defendant’s blood alcohol was .152, nearly twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records show Snyder had two prior drunk driving convictions at the time of his arrest dating back to 2011.
