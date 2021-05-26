A Cumberland man is scheduled for an initial appearance today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in connection with a felony charge of drunk driving, fourth offense, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Benjamin R. Berke, 39, was identified in a May 18 complaint as the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident on one of the roundabouts along U.S. Hwy. 8 in Turtle Lake, shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, May 17.
A witness who saw the crash gave dispatchers a license plate number, and two other witnesses told a Turtle Lake police officer that the suspect vehicle was parked at the St. Croix Casino Hotel, the complaint said.
An officer arrived to find a silver sport utility vehicle with damage to the undercarriage. The airbags had deployed, and two tires had fallen off their rims.
No one was around, but records showed the defendant was the registered owner. A clerk at the hotel registration desk told the officer that the defendant had just checked in, and pointed out his room.
The officer spoke to the defendant, who allegedly admitted he had been drinking and had driven the vehicle. But the defendant refused to take a preliminary breath test. Instead, a warrant was obtained to take a blood sample from at Mayo Hospital, Barron.
Records showed Berke has three prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 2010.
