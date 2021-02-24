Barron County Sheriff’s deputies worked with the St. Paul, Minn., Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, to recover unspecified lawn care equipment that was allegedly stolen in Minnesota, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
County Circuit Court records indicate that a man was arrested and charged with felony methamphetamine possession after officers executed a search warrant at his home. However, no further charges had been filed as of press time Tuesday, Feb. 23.
According to dispatch logs, an officer from the St. Paul, Minn., Police Department called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17, to ask officers to investigate the theft of some John Deere landscaping equipment.
The St. Paul officer said that the equipment had a GPS tracker. As of 1 a.m. Feb. 17, the satellite link tracked the device to a location in the 900 block of 14th Avenue (Birch Street), Barron, sheriff’s deputies were told.
After a deputy drove past the location to check if the equipment was visible from the road, a search warrant was obtained for the property shortly after 12 noon.
Both the home and garage were checked during the warrant search. Officers recorded a vehicle identification number for an unnamed piece of equipment, and a deputy called for a towing service to come to the location.
An attempt was made to call the property owner at two cell numbers, but both had been deactivated. The owner’s employer was called later, and the owner contacted the Sheriff’s Department shortly after 1 p.m. Feb. 17 and came to the property. Dispatch records said the man was arrested at the scene.
Barron County Circuit Court records said that a 42-year-old man who lives at the address made a court appearance Friday Feb. 19, on a charge of methamphetamine possession.
