A 27-year-old Chippewa Falls man will serve a total of three and one-half years in prison in connection with separate felony charges filed in Barron and Rusk counties, according to Circuit Court records.
Former Cameron resident Austin R. Figueroa, 9446 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with a felony stalking charge filed June 25, 2020, in connection with a confrontation at a Rice Lake bar.
At the time of the Barron court hearing, Figueroa was already serving a two-year prison term that was imposed Aug. 5, 2021, in Rusk County Circuit Court, in connection with an unrelated felony strangulation/suffocation charge filed in 2018. Figueroa was sentenced after his probation was revoked June 29, 2021.
Figueroa was arrested June 27, 2020, following a foot chase in Rice Lake, according to the felony stalking complaint. Police were called to a Rice Lake bar after the defendant allegedly harassed a customer and refused to leave.
The alleged victim said she and the defendant once lived together and had a 9-month-old child in common, but that she had ended the relationship.
The woman alleged the defendant hid in the back seat of her car while she was at work, then sat up and frightened her as she drove home. The woman also alleged the defendant hacked her online accounts and changed them so she cannot get access to them.
