The former Rusk County Maintenance Department head entered into a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement Monday, Dec. 9 in Rusk County Circuit Court for theft related charges.
Michael S. Naczas, 62, appeared in court Monday for a plea hearing. In April Naczas was charged with one count of felony misconduct in office-acting in excess of authority and three counts of felony unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
The deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement accepted by the parties will hold Naczas’ no contest plea in abeyance for six months. If Naczas successfully remains a law-abiding citizen during that time, the charge of felony misconduct in office-acting in excess of authority will be amended to misdemeanor theft. The other three felony counts will be dismissed.
Naczas’s defense attorney Michael Cohen told the court Naczas has already paid $22,000 in restitution.
State attorney and Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said Naczas has taken steps to show responsibility by paying the restitution. Wright said the primary focus is paying the restitution. The deferred acceptance of guilty plea agreement, according to Wright, is fair and reasonable since the restitution is paid.
A final hearing will be scheduled for the end of June.
According to the criminal complaint, a county employee told a detective that, shortly after his initial employment, he witnessed property being purchased by Rusk County and converted to Naczas’ or Naczas’ family’s personal use.
The investigation, which began March 21 last year, was handled by an outside jurisdiction, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, and charged by special prosecutor Barron County Assistant District Attorney John Rafa Todd. Barron County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Nelson alleges in the complaint, he independently verified items reported to him that were shipped and billed to Rusk County that Naczas then converted to his personal use and for which there is no record of payment from Naczas to Rusk County.
