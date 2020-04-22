A pair of Cameron residents were jailed Monday, April 20, 2020, after their alleged attempt to break into a home in Cameron, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed April 20 charges Jeremy L. Hollander, 28, and Joshua G. Hollander, 32, both of Cameron, with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to a Cameron home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday when local residents said his neighbors were trying to break into their home. The deputy met and spoke to a man and his girlfriend, who told them one of the defendants was trying to break through their ceiling while another was in back of the home “tinkering with (their) air conditioner with a metal pipe.”
The deputy found a man later identified as Joshua Hollander standing near the home with a pipe in his hand. He allegedly told the deputy his brother, defendant Jeremy Hollander, was in the attic. The deputy went to the attached garage found a hole in the roof that led to the attic, and ordered whoever was in the attic to come down. A man later identified as Jeremy Hollander came out of the hole. Both defendants were arrested.
The complaint said that the two suspects told the deputy that “they were being messed with, that people were playing a laser show in their home, shining lights through their ceilings.”
The defendants said they broke into the neighbor’s home in an attempt to catch “them” in the act of harassing them. Defendant Jeremy Hollander alleged he saw faces in the attic.
One of the people who lived in the home said she awoke to hear banging noises in the walls and doors on their side of the two-unit property.
Court records said both defendants were released on $2,500 signature bond pending a May 1, 2020, plea hearing.
