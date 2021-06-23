Two separate cases have been combined for an Altoona man who faces dozens of felony theft and check fraud charges in connection with his manufactured home business, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, Christopher D. Holman, 34, made an initial appearance Wednesday, June 17, 2021, in connection with the new charges. Court records show Holman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and he will be arraigned on the new charges on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Court documents said the defendant already faced a pair of felony charges from October 2020 when he was charged June 1, 2021, with an additional 17 counts of felony theft, as well as seven other counts of check and financial fraud.
At the June 17, 2021, hearing, prosecutors and the defendant’s attorney agreed to combine the cases.
Court records said the defendant is free on $25,000 signature bond pending further action.
