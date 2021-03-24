Separate incidents less than two days apart have resulted in a pair of felony charges against a 17-year-old Rice Lake man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Complaints filed Monday, March 22, 2021, identify the defendant as Corey C. Hayden, 2056 22 ¾ Ave., Rice Lake. The complaints charge the defendant with spitting in the face of a police officer following an arrest the night of Saturday, March 20, and with attempted battery to an officer two days prior, on Thursday, March 18.
According to one of the complaints, the latest incident happened Saturday night when a Rice Lake officer went to a home in the city after receiving a complaint about an underage drinking party.
During a search of the premises, the officer allegedly found the defendant and a woman hiding in a bathroom. The defendant allegedly tried to flee the building, pursued by two officers. But he stopped when officers warned him he would be shot with a Taser. The defendant was put in the back of a city squad car, and the defendant’s mother was summoned to the scene. She was told the defendant would be released to her custody after taking a preliminary breath test.
The officer then asked the defendant to take the test, but he allegedly spit in the officer’s face. He was arrested.
The second incident took place two days’ prior at Rice Lake High School, after a city officer was called on a report that the defendant allegedly assaulted another student. The officer noted that the other student had visible facial injuries. The officer then went to the principal’s office and spoke with the defendant, who allegedly admitted the assault.
The officer told the defendant he was under arrest, but he allegedly resisted being handcuffed and swung one of his arms behind him in an attempt to strike the officer.
Court records said the defendant is free on $1,000 signature bond pending a preliminary hearing next Tuesday, March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.