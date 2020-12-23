A former Rice Lake man who is a defendant in multiple felony cases that include possession of child pornography remains in jail pending a plea hearing on Feb. 19, 2021, after he made an appearance on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Kevin L. Blomberg, 26, of Prairie Farm, entered not guilty pleas in connection with a total of 11 felony charges ranging from methamphetamine possession to forgery and bail jumping, as well as two counts of possession of child pornography, court records said.
Records also show that an additional $500 was added to the defendant’s $1,500 cash bail during a Nov. 17 court hearing. The court refused to reduce the bond on Dec. 14.
A complaint filed June 23 alleged that Blomberg, who was already a defendant on charges of meth possession and cashing $4,300 in forged checks, was the holder of a Google cloud account on which Rice Lake investigators discovered images of child pornography.
