A jury trial is set for March 2022 for a Cumberland man facing numerous charges including drunk driving, fifth offense, battery to a law officer, and felony bail jumping, following a hearing Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Joseph T. Long, 40, 2595 Second St., Cumberland, pleaded not guilty to all charges and is next scheduled to appear on March 4, 2022, for a final pre-trial hearing.
A criminal complaint filed Nov. 6, 2020, said the defendant’s blood alcohol was seven times the state’s legal limit of intoxication on Sept. 26, 2020, when witnesses told police he was driving on the Maple Plain reservation. He also allegedly threatened an officer with a shovel before being shot with a Taser.
Court records said Long is also facing felony charges of drunk driving and battery and/or threat to an officer in Eau Claire County, filed earlier this year.
