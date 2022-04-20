A Cumberland man charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle is scheduled to appear Thursday, May 26, 2022, in a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
At a hearing on Tuesday, April 12, the court removed a May 2, 2022, jury trial from its schedule after an attorney for 29-year-old defendant Cody L. Hase “raised the issue of competency,” court records said.
Hase remains free on bond pending the competency hearing.
According to a complaint filed in October 2020, a vehicle driven by the defendant collided with a van in a no-passing zone on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 on Sept. 30, 2020, resulting in fatal injuries to 72-year-old Rice Lake resident Leroy Allan Odden.
The complaint said a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the crash scene on a hill west of the intersection of Hwy. 48 and County Hwy. V.
The crash location was on a stretch of Hwy. 48 that had “an extended double yellow line for no passing,” the complaint said.
If he is found competent and is convicted, the defendant could face as much as 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, court documents said.
