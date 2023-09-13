A man from Dallas is facing a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment after allegedly running down a man at a home just west of Comstock last Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, according to Polk County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Sept. 8 identifies the defendant as 40-year-old Dallas resident Zachary M. Sexton. Court records said he was the subject of an arrest warrant until making an initial appearance Monday, Sept. 11. He was ordered held in the Polk County Jail on $20,000 cash bond pending further action.
According to the complaint, a woman called 911 shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 7 to allege that the defendant struck and injured her boyfriend at their rural Comstock home, then fled the scene in a gray Chevy Silverado with no plates.
In a later statement, the woman said she and her boyfriend have a child in common. The child was playing in their driveway when the suspect allegedly sped up the driveway towards the child. She said she and the boyfriend tried unsuccessfully to warn the defendant away from the child.
The boyfriend then ran to the child, pushed him out of the way and was then struck by the defendant’s vehicle. The woman called 911, then took the victim to Cumberland Hospital.
A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy later found the victim suffering from lacerations, bruises and road rash.
The complaint charges the defendant with second-degree reckless endangerment, punishable by up to 12 years in prison due to a pair of prior misdemeanor convictions, as well as felony battery and three counts of felony bail jumping in connection with open cases in Polk and St. Croix counties.
A preliminary hearing is set Sept. 20, court records added.
