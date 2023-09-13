A man from Dallas is facing a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment after allegedly running down a man at a home just west of Comstock last Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, according to Polk County Circuit Court records.

A complaint filed Sept. 8 identifies the defendant as 40-year-old Dallas resident Zachary M. Sexton. Court records said he was the subject of an arrest warrant until making an initial appearance Monday, Sept. 11. He was ordered held in the Polk County Jail on $20,000 cash bond pending further action.