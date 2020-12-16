A 35-year-old Barron man facing 10 felony charges in six Wisconsin counties was arrested Sunday, Dec. 13, outside a Rice Lake retail store and is in the Barron County Jail, according to Circuit Court, jail and dispatch records.
Court records said Justin Allen Siiter is wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk and Waukesha counties.
A warrant was issued in Barron County Circuit Court on Oct. 7, after Siiter failed to show up for a hearing on a felony charge of methamphetamine possession.
City officers and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies chased the suspect on foot through a residential neighborhood of Barron on July 29 before he was taken into custody after he was found hiding behind a Dumpster, according to the complaint.
Court records also said that Siiter is a defendant in the following cases:
• Barron County, driving while revoked, a charge filed in December 2019.
• Burnett County, possession of meth, five counts felony bail jumping.
• Dunn County, driving while revoked.
• Eau Claire County, identity theft, driving while revoked, three counts felony bail jumping.
• Rusk County, charges from 2018, 2019 and 2020, including three counts of driving while revoked and four counts of bail jumping, two of them misdemeanors, and two felonies.
• Waukesha County, possession of meth, felony bail jumping.
Barron County Circuit Court records said Siiter made an initial appearance Monday, Dec. 14, and was being held on $1,000 cash bond pending an appearance this Friday, Dec. 18.
