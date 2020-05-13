A man from Polk County could face up to four and one-half years behind bars and/or fines of up to $21,000 in connection with battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges filed Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Eric C. Borrego-Arroyo, 29, rural Barronett.
He was arrested in Cumberland late on the night of May 4, after a woman called 911 to report the defendant, her ex-boyfriend, was in her home fighting with her current boyfriend.
An officer responding to the call found the defendant and another man in the home. The officer said there was “blood all over” the residence. The second man had a hand injury, and the officer reported the man’s right little finger had been bitten off.
The woman alleged the defendant entered the home without her permission and started fighting with the victim. She said she grabbed her son and ran outside to call 911.
