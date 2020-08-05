A woman from Barron faces her second drunk-driving charge after a traffic stop late Monday, June 8, 2020, according to county Circuit Court documents.
The defendant is identified as Chandra Rae Westerberg, 34, Barron.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by the defendant shortly after 11 p.m. June 8, 2020, after getting a report about a hit-and-run incident in Rice Lake.
The deputy reported the vehicle was speeding when he stopped it on Wisconsin Hwy. 25, near 15th Avenue, one mile north of Barron.
The defendant allegedly gave off an alcohol odor. The vehicle’s airbags had been deployed and the defendant was allegedly rolling them up as he approached her. The defendant allegedly said “she was aware that she was involved in a crash.”
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood test was done at Mayo Hospital, Barron, and the results indicated a blood-alcohol content of .232, almost three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Records show Westerberg has one prior drunk driving conviction in 2011.
