A man who allegedly pulled an electrically-powered “facsimile gun” during an argument at an Almena home is facing misdemeanor charges in Barron County Circuit Court.
A complaint filed July 7, 2022, identifies the defendant as 23-year-old Tyler G. Rice, 122 Soo Ave. E., Almena.
According to the complaint, a witness called 911 the afternoon of July 6 to allege the defendant had pulled a gun on him at his Washington Street residence in Almena. A second witness, who said he was a friend of the defendant, also told dispatchers that the defendant “had an encounter with a sex offender” earlier that day.
A Turtle Lake Police officer spoke with the defendant, who said he had gone to the man’s home to confront him about his behavior toward children, and that he pulled the gun when he believed the complainant was “reaching for something.”
The officer found a “black, revolver-like (Airsoft brand) gun next to a grill outside the defendant’s front door.”
Court records said the defendant was in custody when he appeared at a July 7 court hearing, and was freed on $1,000 signature bond pending an “adjourned initial appearance” on Aug. 10.
