A Cumberland man is facing a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a child (a 17-year-old girl from Barron), according to a complaint filed Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 20-year-old Drake W. Broker, Cumberland, who is now the subject of a statewide arrest warrant, court records said.
The complaint said a Barron woman contacted city authorities June 7 to allege the defendant sexually assaulted her daughter about a week before.
The woman said that on May 28, she and three other people left the defendant and her daughter in Barron and went to Dallas to pick up belongings that had to be moved out by the weekend. They didn’t return to the Barron home until 2:30 a.m. the next day.
The woman reported she woke the next day to hear the daughter and the defendant arguing. She said it appeared her daughter was afraid of the defendant.
When the mother confronted the defendant, he allegedly admitted having sex with the girl. In a later interview, the girl allegedly told police she had begun a relationship with the defendant on social media and helped arrange to bring him to Barron from Wausau.
In a later interview at the county jail, the defendant allegedly denied that the sex was non-consensual, but admitted he knew the girl was not 18 years old.
