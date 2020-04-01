A 52-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested on a charge of drunk driving, 7th offense, on Sunday evening, March 22, 2020, after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a ditch near the intersection of 450th Street and Dunn County Hwy. V, near Ridgeland, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.
A complaint filed Monday, March 23, identifies the defendant as Philip C. Nelson, 1213 1 ½ Ave., Ridgeland.
The defendant appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court March 23 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, seventh offense, resisting an officer, three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Three traffic citations were also issued, including failure to yield/stop for an emergency vehicle, refusing to take an intoxication test after arrest, and unsafe lane deviation.
The incident began with a 911 call to Barron County dispatchers at 6:14 p.m. Sunday about “a tan Buick Century in the ditch with a (male driver) who is unresponsive.”
Dispatch logs indicate that Dallas Ambulance and the Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department were also paged. Later, the ambulance was asked to treat someone for what the logs described as a K9 dog bite, but no one was transported.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with two open cases, including felony drunk driving and theft by a contractor.
Court records said the defendant was ordered to be held in jail on $2,000 cash bond pending a March 30 preliminary hearing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.