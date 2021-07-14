A Ladysmith woman was arrested twice within 24 hours for OWI after rear ending a police officer and once while allegedly attempting to talk to children about drugs at a park.
Courage C. McGhee, 49, was arrested under suspicion of her first OWI on July 6 and again July 7 by Ladysmith police officers.
At 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, a Ladysmith police officer on patrol near the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and First Street S, Ladysmith. While stopped at the intersection, the officer was rear ended by an approaching vehicle.
It was determined McGhee was the driver of the vehicle that struck the Ladysmith squad car. Both vehicles pulled over to assess the situation.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the crash.
According to the July 6 Rusk County Dispatch Log, McGhee failed field sobriety tests, was arrested for 1st offense operating while intoxicated and was transported to the Rusk County Jail.
No injuries were reported by either the officer involved or McGhee. As a result of the crash; however, it was reported the squad sustained minor damage.
Then at 9:30 p.m. on July 7 the Ladysmith dispatch received a call of an intoxicated woman in a blue Honda Civic, later determined to be McGhee, making statements of illegal substances to children at OJ Falge Park.
Shortly thereafter when officers arrived, McGhee had already left the park.
Officers patrolled the area, searching to find McGhee and found her at a nearby gas station. Officers saw visible signs of impairment when they made contact with her.
After failing field sobriety tests, McGhee was arrested for OWI, operating without a license, operating without insurance and for having open intoxicants in her vehicle.
