A plea hearing is scheduled Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, for a Cumberland man who has been in jail since last March in connection with a felony drunk driving charge, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The plea stems from a charge filed more than a year ago against defendant Marcos L. Maldonado, 53, who was identified as the driver of a vehicle arrested in three traffic stops within a stretch of four weeks between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23, 2020, twice in Rice Lake and once in Cumberland.
Records show Maldonado had three prior drunk driving convictions on his record, all in the state of Texas.
Court records said a nationwide warrant was issued for the defendant’s arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing on Oct. 6, 2020. He was jailed on $7,500 cash bond after a hearing March 19, 2021.
Subsequent records said the defendant made several unsuccessful attempts to have the felony OWI charges reduced to misdemeanors.
The defendant also wrote numerous letters to the court until his public defender was notified on July 1, 2021, that the court wouldn’t respond to the letters.
On July 6, 2021, the defendant wrote a letter asking that both his prosecutor and defense lawyer be fired. He later wrote a letter asking for a special diet in jail.
His public defender filed a motion to withdraw as his counsel on Aug. 10, 2021, but the court refused.
