A Rusk County resident convicted in connection with a high-speed chase in May 2020 has been given just over four months to complete 120 hours of community service if he wants to stay out of jail, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
In May 2021, Michael E. Schafer 25, N1963 Wisconsin Hwy. 27, Conrath, pleaded guilty to charges of fleeing and eluding an officer and driving while revoked. The pleas were entered in connection with a May 12, 2020 incident that started in Cameron, went through downtown Chetek and eventually led officers on a 100-mph chase into Rusk County before Schafer was arrested in Bruce.
Prosecutors later agreed to drop a more serious charge of second-degree reckless endangerment in exchange for Schafer’s guilty pleas. In May 2021, he was given a choice between a 15-day jail sentence or 120 hours of community service. He chose the latter option.
But, during a review hearing on Jan. 18, 2022, Schafer’s lawyer told the court his client hasn’t done any service work.
He was ordered to complete the service work no later than May 28, or face jail, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.